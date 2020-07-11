Glenda Leigh Justus Scott, age 55, of Bland, Va., passed away on Monday evening, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 11, 1964, in Grundy, Va. Glenda graduated from the Hurley High School in Hurley, Va., continuing her education, she went on to graduate from Bluefield College, & Walden University where she attained her Bachelor & Masters degrees. Glenda taught 5th grade at the Sheffey Elementary School from August 1996 to July of 2017. Glenda was an avid Long Distance runner and she was a faithful member of the Mechanicsburg Christian Church, where she served as Church Treasurer for many years She was preceded in death by her father, Clell Justus. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Jantine and Michael Hill, of Camden, Tenn.; her loving husband, Jerry W. Scott of the Home; her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Ami Scott, of Wytheville, Va.; her sisters, Jana Montgomery of Medina, Tenn., and Kelly Justus of Camden, Tenn.; her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Paula Justus, of Trenton, Tenn.; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Debbie Scott, of Bland, Va.; five nieces, two nephews; her caregivers, Linda Boksa and Kerri Caudill; her hospice caregivers, Sharon Shewey and Deanna Hines, and a host of friends and extended family. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Bland Funeral Chapel with the Rev Tom Maurer officiating, interment will follow in the Bland Cemetery; the family will receive friends Friday evening, July 10, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Although flowers will be appreciated, the family suggests that those who prefer may make donations to either the Bland County Rescue Squad or to the Bland County Fire Department. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Highland Bland Funeral Chapel is serving the Scott family.
