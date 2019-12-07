Eula Mae Cook Meadows, age 88, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her home. She was born in W.Va., on March 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Cook and Mary Jane Coleman Cook. She was a member of the Full Gospel Temple and was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert James Meadows and a son, Roger James Meadows Sr. She is survived by her children, Sheila and Pete Rankin of Rural Retreat, Alicia and Larry Haynes of North Augusta, S.C., Joan Craig of Charleston, S.C., Roger and Kathy Meadows of Easton, Md., and Oliver Lee Meadows of Mansfield, Ohio; sister, Virgie Reedy of Rural Retreat; brother, Frank and Lena Cook of Midlothian, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; special friend, Diane Letner and her daughters, Clarissa Hall and Allison Letner. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Rodney Meadows officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, December 5, 2019, at the funeral home or they may call at the home of Mrs. Eula Meadows at any time. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Meadows family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
