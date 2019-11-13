Edith Pearl Walk Osborne, age 83, of Richlands, Virginia, was surrounded by her loving family as she drew her last breath here on earth on Sunday, November 3, 2019, and her first breath in heaven. She was born in Wise County, Virginia, the daughter of the late John Rhoten Maggard and Stella Mae Roberts. Edith had dedicated her life to caring for others, she had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the hospital for many years and was involved in every aspect of her children's lives. She loved spending time with her children and her greatest joy was the laughter of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Edith was a devoted Christian and had lived most of her life in the surrounding area. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was reunited in heaven with her seven brothers, one sister and her granddaughter, Jacqueline. Those that remain to carry on her loving spirit are her loving husband, Tyrone Gordon Osborne of Richlands, Va.; daughters, Diana Whited and husband, Roger, of Richlands, Va., Patty Richardson and husband, Gary, of Roanoke, Va., Vernie Strouth and husband, David, of Roanoke, Va., and Polly Doud and husband, Tim, of Richlands, Va.; son, Ernie Horton and wife, Kathy, of Richlands, Va.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and host of family and friends. The funeral service for Edith Walk Osborne was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Phillip Horton officiating. Entombment followed at the Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers were Corey Whited, Matthew Whited, Josh Doud, Manuel Hubbard, Steve Hubbard, and Chase Ray. The family began receiving friends at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
