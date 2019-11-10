MARION, Va. Wilma Dean Farrington, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Mrs. Farrington was born in Marion, Va. on June 6, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Ethel Nelson Dean; husband, Russell "June" Farrington; and infant son, Jeffery Farrington. She is survived by her son, Michael Farrington; brother, Charles Dean; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Springs UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Farrington Family.
