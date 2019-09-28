Sandra Null "Granny" Crigger Sandra Null "Granny" Crigger, age 77, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her home. She was born in Smyth Co., Va., on March 4, 1942, the daughter of the late Archie Null and Florence Tilson Null. She is survived by three sons, David and Sharon Crigger of Atkins, Va., Jimmy and Sharon Crigger of Wytheville, and Rusty Crigger of Rural Retreat, Va.; grandchildren, Valorie Crigger, Brittney Crigger, and Brandi Crigger; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chessie, Hunter, and Aubrey; sister, Helen and Clyde Cox; brothers, Ronnie and Jean Null; Frank Null (Deceased) and sister-in-law, Judy Null all of Marion, Va.; and special friends, Stephanie Steele, Ann Powers, Pam Wynn, and Peggy Ellison. Funeral services were held 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Rural Retreat Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Roger Crigger and Rusty Crigger officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside committal service will follow 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Crigger family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
