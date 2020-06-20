Blake Jackson Greer of Fountain City, 84, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at North Knoxville Medical Center. Blake was born in Elkhorn, W.Va., to the late Lemuel and Grace Sturgil Greer. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jean Greer, Patsy Mabe, Farris Kent, and Margaret Robinson; his brothers, Billy, Dallas, and Marshall Greer; his nephew, Mike Greer; his niece, Karen Kent; and his grandsons, John Thomas and Hananiah David Greer. Blake was retired from the U.S. Army and the State of Tennessee Parole Division, and he was a pastor at Gallaher Memorial Baptist Church from 1976-1980. He enjoyed his retirement traveling across the country and watching his grandchildren play sports and do what they love. He was a member of Fountain City Church. He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Mildred Moss Greer; son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Tina Greer; grandchildren, Jackson, Anna Claire, Anna Kate, Dylan, Chase, Alivia, Sophia, Jacob Thomas (JT), and Elijah, as well as several other loving family and friends, including his LifeGroup of over 40 years. A receiving of friends was held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City, with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Pastors Vollie Gibbs, David Haynes, and Donny Wadley officiated. The family met at the East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery (John Sevier) at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, for a 9:30 a.m. committal with a full Military Honors from the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fountain City Church Missions Fund, 2801 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.
