Weather Alert

...TRAVEL WILL BE IMPACTED BY AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... FOG WILL DENSE AT TIMES, RESTRICTING VISIBILITIES TO UNDER A QUARTER MILE. THOSE TRAVELING SHOULD BE ALERT TO QUICK CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION. THE FOG SHOULD LIFT AND ERODE BETWEEN 9 AND 10AM.