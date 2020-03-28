James Robert Kell Sr. James Robert Kell Sr., age 78, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He was born in Smyth Co., Va., on August 28, 1941, the son of the late James Burnette Kell and Katherine Thomas Hicks Kell and also was a member of the Freedom Tabernacle in Atkins, Va. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Carolyn J. Kell; children, J. Robert Kell Jr. and his wife, Melissa and their children, Landon, Brodie, Colby, Stephanie Pollard and husband, Troy and their daughter, Emily, Melanie Robinson and husband, Travis and their children, Zachary and wife, Alyssa, Courtney and a great-grandchild, Alec Clay Robinson. A very special thanks from the family goes to the Rural Retreat Volunteer Emergency Services. A private service will be held for the family. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Freedom Tabernacle Food Pantry. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
