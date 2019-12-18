Tammy Jean Pennington Consentino, 57, of Bastian, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 with her family at her bedside at Wythe County Community Hospital. Tammy graduated from Rocky Gap High School class of 1980. Shortly after, she moved to Newburgh, New York. She enjoyed a 20 year career working for Central Hudson Gas and Electric Company as a customer service representative in Poughkeepsie, New York. In December, 2009, Tammy and family moved back to Bastian, Virginia where she dedicated the last 10 years caring for her mother. Tammy was born July 13, 1962 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Charles and Janice Pennington. In addition to her parents, Tammy was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Pennington and brother, Randy Pennington. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Consentino of Bastian, Virginia; son, Joseph Brescia of Wytheville, Virginia; sister, Sheila Rivers of Bastian, Virginia; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Sherly Pennington of Craig, Colo.; mother and father-in-law, Vincent and Florence Consentino of Anthem, Ariz.; nieces, Iola, Tabby, Jessie, and Dana; nephews, Carter, Mitch, Billy, Henry, Danny, and Jack; four great-nieces; six great-nephews; two great-great-nieces and two great-great nephews. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bastian Church of God with Pastor Cliff Bowman and Pastor John Blessing officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 2840 VA-419, Suite 106A, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia is serving the Consentino family.
