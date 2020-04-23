Elizabeth Charlene Thompson Angel, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, and entered her Heavenly Home. She was born on March 10, 1945, in Floyd County, Virginia, daughter of the late Russell Foster and Trinkle Williams Thompson. Elizabeth retired from the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff. She is survived by her husband, Wallace Allen Angel; daughter, Diane Broughman and her husband, Kenneth; grandsons, Derek Gibson and Andrew Broughman; and sister, Wanda Gaither and her husband, James. A private graveside service will be held in the Memorial Gardens of the New River Valley, Blacksburg, Virginia with Pastor Roy "Jay" Law officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Fire, EMS or Police agency. Arrangements being handled by Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

