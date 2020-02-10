ATKINS, Va. Ralph William Sprague, age 68, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Ralph loved with all his heart. He was Poppa Ralph to his grandchildren, and a helpful friend to all who knew him. Ralph enjoyed life and laughing. He was always smiling, singing and enjoying people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rose-Ella Sprague; and brother, David Richard Sprague. Ralph is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Boardwine of Atkins, Va.; daughter, Amanda Sprague Duncan of Simpsonville, S.C.; sisters, Helen Sprague of Conn., Linda Bauer of Maine, April Labrie and Carol Miller, both of Fla.; grandchildren, Alex and Aires Cornish; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Emma Ann Boardwine and Ethan Thomas Boardwine. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 7 p.m., at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Silas Dameron officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Ralph William Sprague please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ralph's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Sprague, Ralph
