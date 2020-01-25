Robert "Frank Ned" King, age 60, of Cripple Creek, Va., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date where his ashes will be spread per his wishes. Many thanks to all who cared and prayed for Frank Ned. "ALL LOVE" Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The King family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
King, Robert "Frank Ned"
