Louis Edward Fletcher, 65, of Mechanicsburg, Va., went to his Heavenly home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born September 19, 1954, the son of the late Larson and Louise Newberry Fletcher. He attended Mechanicsburg Christian Church and reached out to many people about the Lord he served. His faith was strong. He enjoyed farming and hunting. Left to cherish his memory are his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Judy Fletcher; special nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Cemetery with Pastor Tom Maurer officiating. The Fletcher family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
