Mrs. Lucie Jenkins, 59, of Washington, N.C., formerly of Orange and Wythe Co., Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Charles Jenkins, her parents and siblings. Lucie was an avid cook and loved working with children in the education field. She was a Washington Redskins fan, she enjoyed watching NASCAR races and was a huge Ward Burton fan. She cherished her canine and feline family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the local ASPCA of one's choice. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.washington-funeral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucie Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

