Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.



To submit an obituary, email:

Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com

Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com

The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com

Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com

Washington County News: obits@washconews.com



Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.