Priscilla Hubbard Spencer age 68, of Barren Springs, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Roanoke, Va. She was born on May 16, 1952, in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late Bill and O'Donna Nester Hubbard. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Susann Hubbard and Louise Bolton. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Howard Douglas Spencer; son, Bruce Spencer of Iowa City, Iowa; sister and brother-in-law, Jannie and Ronnie Smythers of Barren Springs; brother, Joseph Brooks of Austin, T.X.; nephew Anthony Bolton and wife Jennifer of Savannah. Ga.; niece, Emily and husband, James Richardson, of Pulaski, Va.; niece, Kelly Mims of Barren Springs; niece, Anna Stitt and husband, Josh, of Barren Springs; and five special grandchildren, Keegan Mims, Tyler Mims, Caroline Mims, Ryland Stitt and Lilly Stitt. Priscilla loved her family and some of her happiest times were spent with family around the dining table. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date at the Glenwood United Methodist Church in Barren Springs, Va. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Spencer family.
