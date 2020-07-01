Craig Randolph Winesett passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Randy Winesett Sr. and wife, Wilma "Ramsey" Winesett. Craig is survived by his daughter, Hadyn Winesett; his parents, Roxanne Winesett and Randy Winesett Jr; his maternal grandparents, Harmon and Carrie Pauley; his sister and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Fulton Kegley, Christa and Patrick White; his nieces and nephews, Avery, Madelyn, Kathleen, Sawyer and Lydia. Also very important in his life were his second family, Bill, Rhonda, Josh and Zachary Derenge and his "brother" Charlie Stiltner. There are other friends and family too numerous to list. Though he was often very quiet, those lucky enough to know him found someone incredibly loving, fiercely loyal and willing to help anyone. Many describe him simply as sweet. Though he will be missed immensely, we take solace in the belief that he's found a seat at the poker table with his Paw-Paw Winesett and maybe even won some games. The family will plan & announce a celebration of life for those he loved at a later date. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Highlands Bland Funeral Chapel is serving the Winesett family.
