Jerry Roger "Moose" Parks Jerry Roger "Moose" Parks, age 67, of Sugar Grove, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1952, the son of the late Marvin Parks and Juliet Beatrice Havens Parks. He was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Parks Stowers and Wanda Parks Blevins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Surviving are a brother-in-law, Fred Stowers of Max Meadows, Va.; nieces and nephews, Adam Stowers, Katy Suzanne Parks, and Tammy Blevins Wagner; special friends and caregivers, Lynn Cregger, Don and Violet Young, and Paul Shepherd; and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Price officiating. Interment followed in the Slemp Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until service time. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Parks family. Online condolences may sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
