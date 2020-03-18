William "W.K." Kelton Smith III, age 42, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in Wytheville, Va. on April, 20, 1977. He is survived by his parents, William K. "Buddy" and Darlene B. Smith; sister, Sondra S. Crigger and husband, David Crigger; very special niece, Montana Monahan, all of Rural Retreat; grandmother, Nina Blessing of Wytheville, Va.; special uncle, Troy Smith of Rural Retreat; several other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Gary Houseman officiating. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside committal service will follow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Bell officiating. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Smith, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

