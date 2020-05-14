Judy Dickerson of Floyd County, left her earthly body on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lewis Gale Montgomery in Blacksburg. She was born December 22, 1955. Judy suffered from multiple chronic illnesses including a rare form of Psoriasis which ultimately lead to her death. Upon her entrance into God's Kingdom she will be reunited with those who preceded her in death. Each of these people impacted her life. From her grandparents, Roy and Evie Whitaker, she learned of compassion for others and the need to think independently. Her grandfather fought in World War II and she would tell stories of sitting on his lap while he spoke of the Holocaust. With tears in his eyes he told her that we must never let that happen again. Her grandmother taught her she should not be afraid to think for herself or speak her mind. Like her father John Dickerson, Judy never met a stranger. She inherited his outgoing personality and hard work ethic. She never forgot the teaching of her mother, Wanda Dickerson, who would tell Bible stories and lead by example. Her mother would not only pray out of need but to give thanks. Her bother-in-law, Early Alderman played an important role in her life. He lived a Christian life and like her father, Early never met a stranger and had the gift of gab. She always said that Early's life was not about Early but about the people he loved and how he could better their life. Angie Miller, was her niece, who died at a young age. Judy would speak often of Angie's kind heart and free spirit. Lastly a little less than a year ago she lost her long friend, Terena Meador. Judy said Terena was one of the smartest, kindest, and hardest working people she ever met. Also Judy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Eva Dickerson, and numerous aunts and uncles. Judy is survived by her sister and best friend, Wanda Mae Hale, her husband, Vergil and their son, Daniel. Although Judy loved all of her nieces and nephews, she shared a special bond with Daniel. This bond was strengthened when Daniel's mother was diagnosed with Leukemia when Daniel was only two. While her sister suffered from the effects of her first chemo drug Judy stepped up and took on the responsibility of helping care for a toddler. Daniel knew he could always count on his Aunt Judy. Other survivors include three other sisters, Belinda Alderman of Floyd, Nana Miller of Radford, and Deborah Dickerson (Dale) of West Virginia. Judy is also survived by one brother, Richard Dickerson (Debbie) of Riner. Surviving nieces and nephews are Mickey (Anita) Alderman, Barry Alderman, Angie Alderman, Teresa Penrose, Robert (Stuart) Reed, April Miller, Kevin Long, and Alaina Dickerson. Judy had ten great nieces and nephews Matthew, Ashley (Russel), Michael, Cody, Jordan, Trinity, Gabe, Carla, Jackson, CJ, and Leo. She also had a great, great nephew, Isaac. Also surviving is her feline companion, Jolene. Judy said one that God did not intend for her to marry. God wanted her to be free to devote more time to her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. She fulfilled his plans and made many close friends in life. Judy said that families were defined by love. Close friends she loved like family include Cheryl Hubbard, Norma Connor, Shelvy Worley-Nester, Cheryle Barrett, Roy Haley, Bettie Frazier, Julie Goff, Matthew Easterly, Josh Easterly, Chelsea Linkous, and John Robert Anielski. She will be missed. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation or funeral service. On-line condolences will be appreciated. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either God's Pit Crew or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDF).
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.