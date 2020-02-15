Dorothy Jones, 81, passed on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Palestine, Texas. Dorothy Jones was from Wytheville, Va., and was married over 50 years, and worked at Alco Control for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Ed and Mary Waller; husband, Luther Jones; siblings, Audrey Meyers, Rosie Dooley, Sweeney Waller, Gladys Waller; daughter, Becky Fisher; and son, Wayne Jones. Survivors are grandchildren, Stacy Fisher and husband, Michael, Crystal Fisher, Holly and Nancy Fleming; five great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and two great nieces. Special thanks to all the family and friends in both Virginia and Texas that have cared and loved Dorothy for all these years. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date in Wytheville, Va., where she will be buried. Walker & Walker Funeral Home

