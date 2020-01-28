PULASKI, Va. J. Howard Burton, age 85, passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020, at his home in Pulaski, Va. J. Howard Burton was born in Ogden, Utah, on July 14, 1934, to Wendell and Laura (Allen) Burton. When he was six years old, his family moved to Sacramento, California. He graduated from San Juan High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1952. He served on the U.S.S. Quincy during the Korean War. After returning to Sacramento, Howard attended Sacramento City College and started working for his stepfather, Robert C. Allen, in the wood molding industry. He married Shirley Satterfield in March of 1956. They celebrated their 63rd anniversary last March. They lived in Fair Oaks, California, until 1968, when they moved to Auburn, California. In 1980, they embarked on work adventures that took them to Texas, Arizona, and Oregon, before finally settling in Marion, Virginia in 1989, to build and manage a plant for Marley Moldings. He retired in 1999. In May of 2019, Howard and Shirley moved to Pulaski, Virginia to be closer to family. Howard served as a member of the Smyth County Board of Supervisors from 2012 through 2015, representing the Atkins District. He also served on the Community Services Board, and on the Board of the Friends of Mount Rogers. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as Branch President for five years, and also served as a Home Teacher and Stake Missionary. He took great pleasure in supporting the youth and was so proud of their many accomplishments over the years. He founded the annual New Year's Day Ping Pong tournament and paid special recognition to all branch missionaries. His service to branch members is remarkable. Howard was committed to purposeful living, acknowledging "Families are Forever". He found great joy in celebrations with family. Reunions and homecomings were anticipated with great excitement and always included themes, activities and traditions that strengthened their bonds. Howard was a dedicated husband and father. As a young couple Howard and Shirley actively participated in many musical productions. He was known for a beautiful tenor voice. His children and grandchildren enjoyed childhoods filled with boating, horses and baseball. He was always ready for a game of catch and carried his green duffle bag full of bats, gloves and balls on the chance he could play. Stories of boating and horse adventures and mishaps are often the topic of lively family reflections. He is survived by his wife, Shirley and their four children, Ramona (Roger), Bruce (Louise), Beverly (John), and Andrea (Jason); and his brother, Gary Allen. He is also survived by five grandsons, four granddaughters, 13 great granddaughters and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert N. Allen, and his grandson, Jesse Burton. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marion, Virginia, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery, in Dublin, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Burton family.
