Arvin Mason Nelson, age 67, of Narrows, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1952, in Bluefield, the son of the late Clarence Mason Nelson and Margie Lea Clark Nelson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Sparks. Survivors include his wife, Teresa Nelson; two children, Shellie Nelson and Charlie Nelson of Narrows; and sister, Elizabeth King of Rocky Gap, Va. Memorial services were held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Rocky Gap United Methodist Church with Pastor Danny Scott officiating. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Highland Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the Nelson family.
