MARION, Va. Earl Preston Coleman, age 101, passed away on Tuesday, April, 7, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor. Mr. Coleman was born in Marion, Va., to the late Earl Wayne Coleman and Margie Hayes Coleman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Coleman; his siblings, Eva Clay, Willy Coleman, Robert Coleman, Mary Ruth Cox, Helen Robertson, and Ethel Antoine. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Virginia Department of Corrections. He was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He served as senior deacon at the First Baptist Church on Franklin Street and was a loving husband and father. Survivors include, his daughter, Carla Rojos; several nephews to include Herb Clay, Curtis Cox and Jonathon Cox; and niece, Francis Coleman. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Round Hill Cemetery with Bishop Nolan Wolfe officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Coleman family.
+2
+2
+2
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Wythe County leads health officials to declare widespread transmission in health district
-
Wythe County records its fourth and fifth cases of the coronavirus
-
Third COVID-19 case reported in Wythe County
-
Mount Rogers Health District announces community transmission of COVID-19 in Washington County
-
Smyth, Washington, Bristol courthouses move to 'mission critical' function
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.