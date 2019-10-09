Anna Lou (Umberger) Key, 87, of Suffield, beloved wife of Robert S. Key, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Wytheville, Va., on May 26, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Mattie Lou (Felty) Umberger. Anna Lou graduated from Radford College and was a school teacher with the Fairfax County Public School System for over 15 years. Anna Lou was very faithful and an active member of The First Church of Christ, Congregational, Suffield. Her true passion was spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of over 65 years, Robert 'Bob' Key of Suffield; three daughters, Karen Schimmel and her husband, Tim, of Keezletown, Va., Carole Jenkins and her husband, Bill, of Suffield, and Kathy White and her husband, Simon of Calgary, Alberta; f14 grandchildren, Robert, Julie, Melissa, Jillian Jenkins, Tracey, Emily, Stephanie Schimmel, Samuel, Connor, Athena, Douglas, Roger, Eli, and Loveday White; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Quinn, and Mavis; and brother, Dayne Umberger. She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Umberger and his wife, Loretta, and sister-in-law, Jennie Umberger. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to her aides, Stacey and Janet, who cared for Anna Lou with great dignity, love and respect. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at The First Church of Christ, Congregational, Suffield. Please meet directly at church. The graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, in Wytheville, Va. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to The First Church of Christ, Congregational, Capital Campaign, 81 High Street, Suffield, CT 06078. The Key family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville. For online condolences please visit: www.GrubbFuneralHome.com.
