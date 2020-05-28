Cecil Barlow Thomas, 91, of Floyd, passed away on May 19,2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys Thomas. Cecil is survived by his sister, Nancy Thomas. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with pastor Jeff Hudgins officiating. Interment was held at Jacksonville Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to service time. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
