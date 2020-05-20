Annie C. Crouse, age 91, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on May 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Wythe Callahan and Laura Harden Callahan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Elmer Crouse; one son, Carl Ronald Crousel three brothers, Lawrence, Elmer Bruce, and James; and one sister, Virginia Wells. Annie was a lifetime resident of Wytheville and retired as a telephone operator at United Inter-Mountain Telephone Company after 32 years of service. She is lovingly survived by three devoted children, Danny (Bobbi) Crouse of Rural Retreat, Va., Joyce (David) Lephew of Medina, Ohio, and Glenda (Bill) Howard of Mooresville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Valerie (Bill, deceased) Cline of Medina, Ohio, Leigh Ann (Shannon) Critcher of Millers Creek, N.C., Sherri (Jason) Stabel of Mooresville, N.C., April (Chris) DiYorio of Wytheville, Stacey (Desi) Wertheimer of Green, Ohio, and Russell (Samantha) Lephew of North Canton, Ohio and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins from Wythe County and the surrounding area. After a private graveside service, interment was held at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

