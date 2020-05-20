Annie C. Crouse, age 91, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on May 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Wythe Callahan and Laura Harden Callahan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Elmer Crouse; one son, Carl Ronald Crousel three brothers, Lawrence, Elmer Bruce, and James; and one sister, Virginia Wells. Annie was a lifetime resident of Wytheville and retired as a telephone operator at United Inter-Mountain Telephone Company after 32 years of service. She is lovingly survived by three devoted children, Danny (Bobbi) Crouse of Rural Retreat, Va., Joyce (David) Lephew of Medina, Ohio, and Glenda (Bill) Howard of Mooresville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Valerie (Bill, deceased) Cline of Medina, Ohio, Leigh Ann (Shannon) Critcher of Millers Creek, N.C., Sherri (Jason) Stabel of Mooresville, N.C., April (Chris) DiYorio of Wytheville, Stacey (Desi) Wertheimer of Green, Ohio, and Russell (Samantha) Lephew of North Canton, Ohio and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins from Wythe County and the surrounding area. After a private graveside service, interment was held at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.