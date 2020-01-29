RURAL RETREAT, Va. Romie "Dean" Wagoner, age 74, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital, in Marion, Va. Born in North Carolina in 1945, Dean was a man with many talents. From welding to truck driving, he was a hard worker no matter what the job was. He enjoyed deer hunting, western movies and tv shows, country music and Nascar racing. But if you asked him what his favorite thing was, he'd be quick to answer, "my great-grandbabies". They were the absolute extra special apples of his eyes. Dean is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sally Wagoner of Rural Retreat, Va.; daughter, Deena Umbarger of Marion, Va.; sons, Dennis Wagoner and wife, Susan of Chilhowie, Va., William Wagoner, and Phillip Wagoner, both of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Tosha Atwell and husband, Chris, of Rural Retreat, Va., Amber Bonham and husband, Brandon, of Marion, Va., Josh Wagoner and Katie Wagoner, both of Chilhowie, Va.; special great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hailey Atwell, and Kenleigh Bonham; many special nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to Davita Dialysis in Marion, Va. for the care and hospitality shown by all. The family appreciates all of you. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Chuck Herrell and Pastor Joe Powers officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Rural Retreat, Va. The family received friends Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Romie "Dean" Wagoner, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Dean's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Wagoner, Romie "Dean"
