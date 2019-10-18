CHILHOWIE, Va. Betty Jean Carter Dyson, age 68, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Betty was a retiree of Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute after 30 years of dedicated service. Her main goal in life was to always give a helping hand to those in need. Betty always said, it was more blessed to give than to receive. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 36 years, Joe G. Dyson; parents, Glen and Georgia Carter; brothers, Charles and Learie Carter; sisters, Ruth Carter, Lillie Carter and Barbara Ritzo; and a very loving mother-in-law, Edith Dyson. Betty is survived by her son, Chris Dyson and wife, April; granddaughter, Ava Dyson, all of Sugar Grove, Va.; brothers, the Reverend Roger Carter and wife, Reda, and Roy Carter and wife, Louise, all of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters, Lucille Alexander of Blackwater, Va., and Thelma Whitt of St. Charles, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wassum Cemetery, Atkins, Va. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Betty Jean Carter Dyson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Betty's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
