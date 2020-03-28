Kathryn R. Hoback, 74, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Wytheville, Va., passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph N. Hoback and sister of the late Sally P. Wilson. Kathryn is survived by two sisters, Terrie Mandley of Annapolis, Md., and Nancy Keaton of Richmond, Va.; and one brother, Timothy Patronik of Charlottesville, Va. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Burial/memorial services will be handled by Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Hoback as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.