Kathryn R. Hoback, 74, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Wytheville, Va., passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph N. Hoback and sister of the late Sally P. Wilson. Kathryn is survived by two sisters, Terrie Mandley of Annapolis, Md., and Nancy Keaton of Richmond, Va.; and one brother, Timothy Patronik of Charlottesville, Va. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Burial/memorial services will be handled by Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
