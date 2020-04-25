Lavie Young Coltrane, 90, of Draper, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Wythe County. She was born on November 15, 1929, in Pulaski County, the daughter of Claude S. Young and Lucy Ann Carr Young. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry K. Coltrane; two brothers, Kenneth and Roy A. Young; her sisters, Daphne McCormick, Marie Dillon and Evelyn Quesenberry; and a daughter, Linda Kinzer Busick. Lavie was a retired seamstress and retired from Greenlawn Classics in Wytheville. Lavie is survived by her loving family, including her daughter, Sue Kinzer of Draper, Va.; son-in-law, John O. Busick III of Madison, N.C.; grandchildren, Leslie Friddle, Suzanne Kinney, Kevin, Kenny and Gary Hurst; great-grandchildren, Kelly and Kyle Epperly, Katie Spencer, Brittney Surratt, Amanda Hovencamp, Abigail and Audrey Hurst, Kasey, Chase and Garrett Kinney; step-grandchildren, Victoria, Houston and Katelyn Friddle; great great-grandchildren, Ella Hovencamp, RaeLynn and Emerson Surratt; step great great-grandchildren, Kolton Pascal and Macy Friddle, and several nieces. Chaplain Jason Kline will be officiating and John O. Busick III will present the eulogy. Pallbearers will be Kevin, Kenny and Gary Hurst, Kelly and Kyle Epperly and Timmy Friddle. Visitation, service and burial will be private. Burial will be at the Draper's Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Pulaski County. Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.

