CLAREMONT , Va. James Edward Wright, age 71, of Claremont, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born on March 3, 1948, in Tazewell County, Va., he was the son of the late Roscoe and Louise Jones Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Wright. James was a retired minister, a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea and Vietnam. James was a member of Divine Grace Church in Hickory. He is survived by wife, Yolanda Kaminske Wright of the home; two sons, Pastor Billy Wright and wife, Corinna and Cody Wright, both of Claremont; two daughters, Jamette Christopher of N.C., and Donna Olinger of Va.; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three stepsons, Tom Kaminske and wife, Stephanie, Tim Kaminske and wife, Suzanne, and Daniel Kaminske and wife, Dana; two sisters, Pauline Brown and Peggy Bowling, both of Va.; two brothers, Danny Wright of Va., and Bobby Joe Wright of Atlanta, Ga.; and canine companion, Patch. The funeral service was held 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Billy Wright and the Rev. Rick Yount officiating. Burial followed at Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery in Catawba with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post 544. The family received friends on Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Wright family.
