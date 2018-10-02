Emory & Henry College has established a new certification course for athletic trainers to help in filling much-needed positions in the region.
Many students who begin studying to be an athletic trainer actually become occupational and physical therapists, said Dr. D.C. Cobler, program director and department chair. The way this new program works will help ensure the best and brightest stay the course, he said.
This is an entry-level master’s degree program for students who have earned a baccalaureate degree and wish to become certified athletic trainers.
Previously, students could obtain certification as an athletic trainer by either a four-year undergraduate course or two-year graduate course. Starting with this first course in May, the only path to certification as an athletic trainer is through the master’s program.
The Board of Certification is the official certifying agency for athletic trainers and anyone wishing to become a BOC–certified athletic trainer must have graduated from a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education.
Cobler said the current juniors and seniors at E&H will be the last undergraduates able to obtain certification as an athletic trainer.
“Now, if they go into athletic training they will be an athletic trainer,” he said. “The program is more separate than OT or PT and specific to the course. Moving the program away from undergraduate to graduate level is better for the students. It’s harder to get class hours in for undergraduates, especially for athletes.”
According to the college’s website, “Athletic training is recognized by the American Medical Association as a healthcare profession. With more emphasis on preventative care in today’s healthcare environment, the role of athletic trainers is becoming increasingly important in preventing, assessing, and rehabilitating injuries and illnesses.”
The Master of Science in Athletic Training program will be offered on the Emory & Henry College School of Health Sciences campus in Marion.
“We are so lucky here for the inter-professional nature of classes with students in different professions working together,” Cobler said of the E&H School of Health Sciences. “All can see the benefits of care for patients and athletes.”
“This area is historically underserved with athletic trainers,” said Cobler. “This end of the state it is viewed as a luxury rather than a necessity. Washington County has the first full-time athletic trainer. There are more in East Tennessee than in Southwest Virginia.”
“Our training will employ evidence-based teaching methods, including but not limited to flipped classrooms, team-based learning and case-based learning. Our program will qualify graduates to sit for the Board of Certification exam and pursue state licensure as athletic trainers.”
The 68-hour course curriculum takes approximately 24 months to complete, consisting of six semesters, including five clinical placements.
Cobler said he will seek to arrange clinical sites for the students, including orthopedic offices, high schools, colleges and universities, and medical clinics and try to place the student at the type of site at which they wish to work.
“We will have options for our students as far as clinical placement is concerned,” he said.
Instructors for the course will be Assistant Professor Nora Beltz, Clinical Education Coordinator Beth A. Funkhouser and Assistant Professor Brianne Kilbourne.
Cobler is a 1995 graduate of E&H with a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University and with the college’s athletic trainer program since the early 2000s.
Applications for the first class close in March. Interviews will follow. Cobler said he is looking at 10 to 15 students per class.
