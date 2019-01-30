Join the Virginia Master Naturalist program and come spring you will have the knowledge to play a part in protecting and preserving the natural world.
Have you always wanted to volunteer in some capacity with the park service but never knew quite how to go about it? The Holston Rivers Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program can provide training and direction.
A three-month training course is the first step to becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist volunteer. The Holston Rivers Chapter will offer a class beginning Feb. 14.
“Master Naturalist is an opportunity to learn about nature before becoming a volunteer for nature,” said Monica Hoel with the Holston Rivers Chapter. Members, she said, can be citizen scientists with knowledge and understanding of the natural world and how to protect it.
The class introduces participants to various aspects of nature in order to find their passion, said Tanya Hall, chief ranger for visitor experience at Hungry Mother State Park and a graduate of the Virginia Master Naturalist program. Some might be drawn to fish, frogs and salamanders while others find rocks and geology fascinating. Birds, bats and butterflies interest some as might trees and plants and wildlife.
“I think people want to volunteer and don’t know how, so this class introduces you to people who can help,” said Hall. “At Hungry Mother we’ve really benefitted from the program because we’ve had many people come from it to volunteer here. We benefit by being able to offer more programs to our visitors.”
“The class is awesome, one of the coolest things you’ll ever do,” Hoel said. “It’s one of the finest things I’ve ever done.”
Instructors provide information on various topics and students travel to the sites being discussed. Students keep a journal of their experiences and what they learn and turn it in at the end of the class. Journals will be returned so students can keep adding to them from their personal experiences.
“This class gets rid of myths,” said Hoel. “I came out realizing how much I didn’t know. There is so much to know and our impact on the natural world. It creates an opportunity to learn from some really great people.”
Hoel said humans do a lot to impact the natural world and this program is an opportunity to pay it back.
“There are little and big issues about our role, how we can take care of the natural world, how we can volunteer,” she said. “It is basically an entrée into how to do some work, how to volunteer.”
Those who take the class must be prepared to be an active volunteer in supporting local natural resources.
The basic training course covers the background knowledge and skills to prepare a participant for service as a Virginia Master Naturalist volunteer. This includes a range of topics relating to the natural sciences. Initial certification, as well as annual recertification, requires eight hours of approved continuing education and 40 hours of approved volunteer service within a year following completion of the basic training course. Participants can complete their volunteer service in any of four key areas: citizen science, stewardship, education and outreach, and chapter administration.
Classes run Feb. 14-May 9, and meet at various locations in order to highlight the locations where the groups will be doing service hours. The Holston Rivers Chapter first class begins at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center in Abingdon. Other class locations will include Hungry Mother State Park, Emory & Henry College, Buller Fish Hatchery, Steel Creek Park, Sugar Hollow Park and Natural Tunnel State Park.
“Since we are beginning on Feb. 14, our motto is ‘show your love for nature,’ put your heart into it,” said Hoel. “It’s a great opportunity to meet knowledgeable people, ask questions and learn things, walk with naturalists, ask questions and hear stories. Everybody in this group is amazing in sharing their knowledge.”
Hoel likes to tell the story of Charlie Sturgill, who took the class in his 70s. A volunteer in many capacities for many years, Sturgill told her he took the program because he wanted to learn more about nature. She said he told her about growing up in Saltville and the ongoing myth that the hellbender salamander ate all the fish in the river and the only way to kill it was to nail it to a tree. She said he recalled years of traveling along the river and seeing hellbenders nailed to trees.
The U.S. government currently considers the eastern hellbender a species of concern, while the Ozark subspecies was federally listed as endangered in 2011. The aquatic creatures have been in decline since the 1980s due to their environment and disease. They thrive only in good quality freshwater.
Participants can learn about this threatened species and many others through the Virginia Master Naturalist training program.
The Holston Rivers Chapter began in 2007 and is based in Southwest Virginia around the Holston Rivers watershed. It includes the North, Middle and South Forks of the Holston River, which flows through Bland, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties. Residents of this area are encouraged to join the Holston Rivers Chapter, but membership is not restricted to residents of only this area. Members live as far away as Lee, Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties and some come from the Kingsport and Johnson City, Tennessee areas.
Attendance for the training is mandatory for certification, but allowances can sometimes be made to make up a class.
Participants should have an email address and internet access, since program communications and volunteer hour reporting are usually done in this manner.
The program is targeted toward adults, 18 or older, although youth, age 14-17, may apply under specific conditions.
Class size is limited to approximately 24 trainees.
The course fee of $100 covers basic training and materials. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. To request a scholarship, attach a letter to your application stating your need and the portion of the course fee that you can pay.
Send your completed Applicant Questionnaire and signed Enrollment Agreement, along with a check for $100 made payable to Holston Rivers Va. Master Naturalists Application, c/o Monica Hoel, PO Box 877, Emory, VA 24327. It must be postmarked by Feb. 12.
Individuals with disabilities desiring accommodations in the application process should notify the Chapter Advisor, Tanya Hall at 276-781-7413 or (TDD number 1-800-828-1120) by the application deadline. Applicants will be notified by email of their selection status.
For any further information, send an email to Monica Hoel at mhoel1985@gmail.com
