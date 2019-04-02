A new tool in the fight to save the lives of homeless animals earned a recommendation from the county’s planning commission Thursday night and is awaiting the Smyth County Board of Supervisors’ action on that recommendation.
David and Suzanne Fields of Atkins need approval for a special use permit to build a kennel on their property for housing dogs and cats with the support of the Smyth County Humane Society.
Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource Center Inc. will be a non-profit facility “that will assist the Smyth County Humane Society with boarding and basic wellness services for dogs and cats with rescue commitments while awaiting vetting and transport.”
According to a letter from the Fields to the Smyth County Planning Commission, “The proposed kennel will be a private animal shelter pursuant to Virginia Code 3.2-6500 and 2 VAC 5-11, and subject to oversight and inspections by the Virginia State Veterinarian’s Office which operates under the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”
Thursday, the supervisors and planning commission conducted a joint public hearing regarding a special use permit for the commercially zoned property near Rifton Drive in Marion.
In their letter to the planning commission, the Fields said that “site selection was based on several factors, including non-disturbance of residential homes, ease of access to Interstate 81 and Lee Highway, limited site preparation and excavation, a minimum of five acres, and, of course, cost per acre.”
“We are most appreciative of Kate Kalber selling us 36 beautiful acres that met all the criteria, and to Chris Kalber of Marion Mold & Tool, the nearest neighbor to the proposed kennel site, for his support of the project.”
The Fields in their letter apologized to the planning commission and supervisors for being unable to attend Thursday’s hearing. They were attending the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies annual conference. Their architect for the proposed kennel, Bill Huber of William Huber Architects, spoke on their behalf.
Huber said the Fields had been working on this concept for quite awhile and showed drawings to the boards of the proposed one-story kennel. It includes room for 16 dogs plus a cat room, kitchen/office, toilet and lobby space. The site is visible from the interstate in the winter, he said, and right-of-way approval has been given by Virginia Department of Transportation for the entrance.
Humane society members in attendance at the hearing said this kennel will not be an intake facility but rather a place where animals removed from the county shelter can be boarded until picked up by or transported to rescue organizations.
Erwin Rowland, who said her property adjoins that of the proposed kennel, supports the project.
“I am so much in support,” she said. “It is an absolutely wonderful thing. I want to speak in favor of this. It will be so convenient for those coming to the county to pick up animals. I welcome this with open arms.”
Mike Snavely, vice president of the Smyth County Humane Society, said the organization looks forward to working with the Fields on this project. He has worked with Suzanne through the humane society.
Smyth Animal Rescue & Resource also “plans to provide community outreach including various education, training and support services to elevate the public’s attitude towards pets,” said the Fields in their letter.
Snavely said he believes the kennel will be an excellent facility for classes and workshops on animal responsibility.
The planning commission unanimously recommended granting the permit to the board of supervisors, which is expected to take up the request at its April 9 meeting. It’s the practice of the supervisors to not act at that time of hearing but consider the recommendation its next regularly scheduled meeting unless emergency circumstances exist.
