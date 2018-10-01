Residents on Marion’s Matson Drive recently beleaguered by drug deals in their neighborhood praised the town’s police department last week. However, they also recognized that they couldn’t let their guard down and were planning to join forces with the MPD to accept responsibility for their community.
Patrick Stroupe told the Marion Town Council that residents could see a significant improvement in their neighborhood after telling officials that they were afraid to let their children play outside and could observe drug sales in the middle of the street.
Stroupe said the citizens knew that if they and the police weren’t vigilant, “it would come back on us.”
In conjunction with the MPD, the citizens are planning to establish a neighborhood watch. An initial meeting is planned for this coming Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. at Marion Church of God’s fellowship hall (766 Matson Drive).
Police Chief John Clair hopes this will be the first of several community watch groups that the agency helps establish. Among his goals are gaining “greater community involvement in all aspects of the law enforcement mission in Marion.”
As for Matson Drive, Clair told the town council, “It’s a beginning. We’ll see if we can keep it going.”
