Four Smyth County students got to show off their drone-flying and computer skills for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Tuesday afternoon.
The students and governor appeared to have fun, but the event was about much more than piloting a drone through a hoop. Education, the economy and an equipped workforce all came into play.
Computing is the number-one source of all new wages in the United States. Northam and his administration want students throughout the commonwealth prepared to take advantage of the opportunities that come their way. Virginia has the third highest concentration of technology workers of any state in the country, and ranks first for total number of computer science jobs.
The event at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon was one of a series of events designed to encourage students of all ages to get interested in computer science, and expand opportunities for computer science education in all parts of the commonwealth.
“As one of the fastest growing industries in Virginia, computer science is at the core of virtually all sectors of our economy,” said Northam. “My administration is determined to make sure that Virginia students have exposure to computer science courses at every grade level.
Secretary of Education Atif Qarni traveled with the governor and noted, “Learning activities like coding are a great introduction into computer science for learners of all ages. Having fun and meaningful exposure to and experiences with computer science is critical for all students as they consider their future careers.”
Virginia is the first state in the nation to adopt computer science and computational thinking, to include coding, as a core subject for all students.
Dr. Dennis Carter, Smyth County Schools superintendent, attended the event. Afterward, he reflected, “Having Governor Northam and Secretary of Education Qarni visit with some of our students from the area was very special. The students were eager to spend time with Gov. Northam and Secretary Qarni and show them what they have learned in programming a drone’s flight path.”
Carter added, “We are thankful for the extended educational opportunities offered by the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. “
For Berkley Stewart, a student at Saltville Elementary School, the experience, including shaking the governor’s hand, added to a special week. Thursday was his 10th birthday.
