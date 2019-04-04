A Smyth County Grand Jury handed down a murder indictment to a Saltville man last Tuesday in the death of 67-year-old Katherine Hogston, who was struck and killed by a car in May 2018.
Hogston and her son, Travis Hogston, were walking alongside Allison Gap Road when a 1999 Buick Lesabre plowed into them, killing Katherine and seriously injuring her son.
Curtis Ray Nipper Jr., 32, of Saltville, will now stand trial.
According to testimony during a January preliminary hearing, Nipper told Special Agent Joseph M. Campbell, with the Virginia State Police, that he and his girlfriend had had an argument that night and she took off walking down the road. After a few minutes, Nipper followed after her in the Buick. He said he found her standing on the side of the road near two other individuals, later identified as Katherine Hogston and Travis Hogston. Nipper stopped to let his girlfriend in the car.
Campbell quoted Nipper as telling him, “….As she was opening the door, she said ‘Hurry, they pulled a gun on me.’”
Nipper told the agent that he believed both of the individuals to be men. He backed his vehicle up to say something to one of them, Travis Hogston. Campbell said Nipper told him that the man cussed him, told him to get out of the car and pointed a gun at him. Nipper told Campbell that as soon as he took off down the road, he heard a gunshot.
Against his girlfriend’s advice, Nipper turned around at Bristol’s Garage, Campbell said, and headed back toward the individuals.
Nipper initially told Campbell that when he came back through, one of the individuals ran out in front of his vehicle. Campbell said he told Nipper he believed Nipper was mad and that he “drove back up the road, saw the man again, and hit him with his car and also struck the other person, which turned out to be Ms. Hogston.”
To that, Campbell said Nipper replied, “That sounds as good as any.”
Travis Hogston denied that he ever pulled a gun on anyone that night, though the woman he lived with, Amanda Cabarello, testified that he had pointed what she believed to have been a gun at her before he and his mother were struck by the car.
Hogston admitted that he did have a pistol and a skinning knife on him that night, but he said he had been doing a lot of coyote hunting around that time.
Hogston testified that he and Cabarello, had also gotten into an argument that night. He told the court that he had walked to his parents’ house a few hundred yards up the road to get his mother to help sort things out.
He said the two were walking back to his house when, “…I just remember car lights coming just real fast and then just being hit real hard and laying there in the road trying to get up and couldn’t get up. And then the rescue squad person or fire department or something said, ‘She expired’ and I just lost everything. I remember waking up in the hospital at UVA.”
Travis Hogston suffered multiple broken bones, including to his hips, pelvis, leg and elbow and spent several weeks in a University of Virginia Hospital for treatment. He told the court that he was constantly in pain from his injuries and that he will likely need to have surgery on his right hip.
“I think it’s very clear what happened here under the evidence,” said Deputy Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Blankenship. “The defendant got mad at Mr. Hogston, so much so that he, rather than pursuing onward to the Town of Saltville where he could have had access to a law enforcement officer and reported this alleged threat with the gun… instead of doing that, he was mad and he was going to go back and confront Mr. Hogston with the front of his vehicle, and that’s precisely that the physical evidence shows that he did.”
Nipper was initially charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding, but the latter charge was not pursued. He is currently being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.
He is scheduled for a jury trial June 19.
