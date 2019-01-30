Richlands has its events calendar planned out for 2019 and is hoping to get a start on future planning.
Connie Allen presented the calendar to council at its Jan. 29 meeting and also told them about a visioning meeting the town is hosting Feb. 6. The goal would be for the Town and the Community to create a “United Vision” for the Town of Richlands.
Cordle said the hope is other organizations will share their plans for events and the days they plan to hold them. She presented council with the calendar of 2019 events and said she hoped to share calendars with the other towns in the county in hopes of coordinating scheduling.
She hopes the noon meeting on Feb. 6 will lead to a community calendar that can be publicized as well as a sharing of ideas. She said the town will have winter, spring, summer and fall festivals along with other things like the town wide yard sale, trunk or treat, Veterans Day celebration and the Honey Festival.
Allen said the original plan eliminated the town wide yard sale scheduled for May 4 but they brought it back due to public demand. Council Member Richard Brown asked that events be held in locations other than the police department which has hosted many previous events.
He said merchants could benefit from the increased traffic associated with the festivals. Allen said the plans for the seasonal festivals include closing the street and using the lot next to the post office. She said the April 13 Spring Fest would have activities for children at the police department as well as the post office lot.
She said the children’s activities will be held in the community center at the police department due to weather concerns. Councilman Rod Cury said the section house will be hosting monthly events in the coming year as well.
Council unanimously approved the calendar which has the town’s events scheduled beginning with this weekend’s Honey Festival and going through December’s Christmas Parade and shop with a cop program.
