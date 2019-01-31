The processing of 2018 Virginia State Income Tax filings will be delayed due to potential legislative changes according to Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue, David R. Anderson.
The Virginia General Assembly is working to determine the Commonwealth’s response to the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Virginia Department of Taxation will not be able to start processing returns immediately. There are currently bills in the General Assembly that may change the allowable standard deduction on your Virginia filing. There are also bills that may allow itemization on State Income Tax filings, even when opting to take the standard deduction on the Federal Return. Under current Virginia Law, your Virginia Income Tax return must follow the same course as the Federal Income Tax filing. There is also the possibility that no changes will be made to Virginia Income Tax filing deductions.
The Department of Taxation is also waiting until these changes, if any, are finalized before they print the Virginia Income Tax forms. The agency only has a budget for printing the forms once.
If you file electronically and receive a message that your return has been accepted, rest assured that the Virginia Department of Taxation has it. The processing of tax returns will begin once decisions are made by the General Assembly. This could be several weeks. It could also be possible that these returns will have to be amended, depending on if/what changes are adopted.The Department of Taxation is now taking Virginia Income Tax filings. If you file electronically and receive a message that your return has been accepted, rest assured that the Virginia Department of Taxation has it. The processing of tax returns will begin once decisions are finalized by the General Assembly. This could be several weeks. It is also possible that returns will have to be amended based on if/what changes are made.
While we are waiting for the Department of Taxation to begin processing returns, taxpayers will not have access to their refund information via the “Where’s My Refund?” application on the Virginia Department of Taxation website or by calling the customer service hotline. Please also note that the Accelerated Refund window will not be available until the Department of Taxation is ready to begin processing returns. The Virginia Income Tax filing deadline is May 1, 2019 and the Federal Income Tax Filing deadline is April 15, 2019.
The Virginia Department of Taxation contact information: P.O. Box 1115, Richmond, Virginia 23218-1115, phone number for individual, 804-367-8031 and 804-367-8037 for Business. Website: www.tax.virginia.gov.
The Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue office is committed to providing information and assistance for all our citizens through this difficult process. I have ordered additional Federal forms and will keep citizens informed when we receive the State forms. Please call Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue Office, 276-385-1235 if you have any questions.
Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue, David R. Anderson, 276-385-1233.
