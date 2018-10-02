Three people from Raven are among 27 indicted by a special grand jury sitting in Buchanan County Sept. 27.
The 29th Judicial Narcotics Drug Task Force along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Grundy Town Police Department, Buchanan Co. Dept of Social Services, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney executed the warrants and made the arrests. Vehicles, guns and narcotics were seized. Marijuana with a street value of approximately $12,000 was also seized.
Shelia Ball Joyce, 54, of Raven is charged with four counts of distributing schedule I or II controlled substances and two counts of conspiracy. She is also charged with four counts of common nuisance.
Kelvin Ray Keen, 37, of Raven was indicted on two counts of distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, two counts of distribution of schedule III, two counts of common nuisance and one count of grand larceny.
Bobby Dean Vandyke, 57, is charged with six counts of distribution of schedule I or II second offense and four counts of a common nuisance.
Those charged and arrested are as follows:
Those charged and arrested are as follows:
Chasity Megan Belcher, 35 of Grundy
1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
1ct. Common Nuisance
Leigh Ann Blankenship, 36 of Grundy
1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Conspiracy
Paul Anthony Bledsoe, 42 of Grundy
1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
Jessie Dewayne Boyd, 49 of Vansant
1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Common Nuisance
1ct. Prescription Fraud
Tracie Jeanette Boyd, 42 of Big Rock
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 3rd Subsequent Offense
1ct. Common Nuisance
Jeffery Dean Compton, 27
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
1ct. Conspiracy
3cts. Common Nuisance
Kevin Leon Davis, 58 of Grundy
4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Possession Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with possession Firearm
1ct. Common Nuisance
1ct. Conspiracy
Roy Lee Ellis, 56 of Grundy
1ct. Prescription Fraud
4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
4cts. Common Nuisance
Gregory Monroe Hardin, 43 of Grundy
3cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 2nd Subsequent Offense
1ct. Conspiracy
1ct. Common Nuisance
Miracle Jean Hawkinberry, 34
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Common Nuisance
Lonnie Legrand Hipp, 61 of Grundy
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2cts. Common Nuisance
Larry Scott Jackson, 66 of Big Rock
1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Conspiracy
Shelia Ball Joyce, 54, of Raven
4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2cts. Conspiracy
4cts. Common Nuisance
Kelvin Ray Keen, 37 of Raven
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
1ct. Common Nuisance
1ct. Grand Larceny
Larry Scott Jackson, 66 of Big Rock
1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Conspiracy
Alex Boone Lester, 32
1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
Frank Everett Matney, 40 of Grundy
18cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
3cts. Conspiracy
8cts. Common Nuisance
3cts. Possession Gun w/Sell Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
Joshua Caine Mitchell, 33 of Grundy
1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Common Nuisance
Milo Harrison Mullins, 33 of Grundy
1ct. Sell give >½oz. >5lbs. Marijuana
Jeffery Wayne Nickels, 45 of Vansant
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2cts. Common Nuisance
Tanner Robyn Ramey, 22 of Grundy
4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2cts. Common Nuisance
Donna Sue Reed, 44 of Vansant
1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
1ct. Conspiracy
1ct. Common Nuisance
Scottie Ray Rowe, 41 of Hurley
5cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 3rd Subsequent Offense
4cts. Common Nuisance
James Adam Smith, 40 of Grundy
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 3rd Subsequent Offense
3cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
3cts. Distribution Schedule IV Controlled Substance
4cts. Common Nuisance
Tina Rae Smith, 40 of Hurley
3cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
1ct. Common Nuisance
Bobby Dean Vandyke, 57 of Raven,
6cts. Distribution I or II Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense
4cts. Common Nuisance
Billy Joe Whitt, 39 of Hurley
2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2cts. Common Nuisance
1ct. Conspiracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.