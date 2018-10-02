Three people from Raven are among 27 indicted by a special grand jury sitting in Buchanan County Sept. 27.

The 29th Judicial Narcotics Drug Task Force along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Grundy Town Police Department, Buchanan Co. Dept of Social Services, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney executed the warrants and made the arrests.  Vehicles, guns and narcotics were seized.  Marijuana with a street value of approximately $12,000 was also seized.    

Shelia Ball Joyce, 54, of Raven is charged with four counts of distributing schedule I or II controlled substances and two counts of conspiracy. She is also charged with four counts of common nuisance.

Kelvin Ray Keen, 37, of Raven was indicted on two counts of distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, two counts of distribution of schedule III, two counts of common nuisance and one count of grand larceny.

Bobby Dean Vandyke, 57, is charged with six counts of distribution of schedule I or II second offense and four counts of a common nuisance.

Those charged and arrested are as follows:

  1. Chasity Megan Belcher, 35 of Grundy

    1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

    1ct. Common Nuisance

  1. Leigh Ann Blankenship, 36 of Grundy  

    1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Conspiracy

  1. Paul Anthony Bledsoe, 42 of Grundy 

    1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

  1. Jessie Dewayne Boyd, 49 of Vansant 

    1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Common Nuisance

    1ct. Prescription Fraud

  1. Tracie Jeanette Boyd, 42 of Big Rock

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 3rd Subsequent Offense

    1ct. Common Nuisance

  1. Jeffery Dean Compton, 27

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

    1ct. Conspiracy

    3cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Kevin Leon Davis, 58 of Grundy

    4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct.   Possession Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with possession Firearm

    1ct.   Common Nuisance

    1ct.   Conspiracy

  1. Roy Lee Ellis, 56 of Grundy

    1ct. Prescription Fraud

    4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    4cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Gregory Monroe Hardin, 43 of Grundy

    3cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 2nd Subsequent Offense

    1ct.  Conspiracy

    1ct.  Common Nuisance

  1. Miracle Jean Hawkinberry, 34

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Common Nuisance

  1. Lonnie Legrand Hipp, 61 of Grundy

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    2cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Larry Scott Jackson, 66 of Big Rock

    1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Conspiracy

  1. Shelia Ball Joyce, 54, of Raven 

    4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    2cts. Conspiracy

    4cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Kelvin Ray Keen, 37 of Raven

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

    1ct. Common Nuisance

    1ct. Grand Larceny

  1. Larry Scott Jackson, 66 of Big Rock

    1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Conspiracy

  1. Alex Boone Lester, 32

    1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

  1. Frank Everett Matney, 40 of Grundy

    18cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    3cts. Conspiracy

    8cts. Common Nuisance

    3cts. Possession Gun w/Sell Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

  1. Joshua Caine Mitchell, 33 of Grundy

    1ct. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Common Nuisance

  1. Milo Harrison Mullins, 33 of Grundy 

    1ct. Sell give >½oz. >5lbs. Marijuana

  1. Jeffery Wayne Nickels, 45 of Vansant 

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    2cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Tanner Robyn Ramey, 22 of Grundy 

    4cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    2cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Donna Sue Reed, 44 of Vansant

    1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

    1ct. Conspiracy

    1ct. Common Nuisance

  1. Scottie Ray Rowe, 41 of Hurley

    5cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 3rd Subsequent Offense

    4cts. Common Nuisance

  1. James Adam Smith, 40 of Grundy

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance 3rd Subsequent Offense

    3cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

    3cts. Distribution Schedule IV Controlled Substance

    4cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Tina Rae Smith, 40 of Hurley

    3cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    1ct. Common Nuisance

  1. Bobby Dean Vandyke, 57 of Raven,

    6cts. Distribution I or II Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense 

    4cts. Common Nuisance

  1. Billy Joe Whitt, 39 of Hurley

    2cts. Distribution Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

    2cts. Common Nuisance

    1ct. Conspiracy

 

