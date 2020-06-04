Tazewell, Va. – It took longer than expected but the Dragon is welcoming visitors.
The 5,100-square-foot Back of the Dragon Welcome Center on West Main Street in Tazewell is open at half capacity and motorcycle and sports car riders are stopping in Tazewell daily as they ride the popular route between Tazewell and Marion. In addition to offering food, beverages, yogurt and souvenirs the center offers people a place to relax.
They have couches and tables inside with big four screen televisions and music from a Cirrus Radio connection. While the pandemic has wiped out the big rally held every summer the center is still welcoming riders from around the country. They are also looking to the future when the restrictions are lifted and live events can be held.
Director of Marketing Jamie Dillon said last week that business has been good and they have had cars and motorcycles on display regularly. They hosted a group of Mini Cooper drivers’ from around the south during the weekend of May 29-30.
The center has an area offering merchandise related to the Back of the Dragon. It also has a kiosk where people can obtain information about events, entertainment and other businesses in the area.
The Back of the Dragon will also offer a Food Truck with a varied menu where customers place orders via and IPad and their food are delivered to them either inside or out. The center will be open seven days a week from nine a.m. until eight p.m. during riding season.
Larry Davidson, Danny Addison and company have been planning for several years and are not stopping with the center or the rallies they have hosted over the last several years. The company hopes to have the former Litz Mansion, on Marion Avenue converted into a “Dragon’s Lair’ for use by large groups later this summer.
They are also looking at converting property on West Main Street for use as lodging by tourists. The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center operated out of a mobile home prior to constructing the new facility.
In addition to the center, they have outdoor tables for use by the public and a 12-foot dragon that attracts lots of picture takers. A local artist created the dragon which is similar to one in “The Game of Thrones.’
Adults and children alike get their picture taken in front of the dragon. Most of the drivers have it taken with their bike or car.
