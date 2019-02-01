Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is looking for families interested in owning their own home. An Affordable Home Ownership Meeting is planned for Saturday, February 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library Community Room in Floyd.
If your family income is between $25,000 - $52,000 (limits vary by household size), you have have a steady incomes, you pay your bills on time, and you have decent credit (it may not be perfect, but it’s not a disaster), you need to hear the presentation.
With enough interested buyers, Habitat for Humanity will apply for funding to build multiple units in Floyd. Preference will be given to those who already live or work in Floyd County.
Habitat for Humanity is an equal housing opportunity agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.