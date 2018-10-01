The Christmas For Children Committee is busy preparing for the 2018 Christmas season.
Do you need help in providing gifts and clothing for your children at Christmas time? Information about applying for the Christmas For Children program is included below and will also be distributed to all students at Floyd County Public Schools and mailed to home-schooled students.
Applications will be accepted at the Floyd Moose Lodge at 444 Floyd Hwy South on the following dates and times:
Monday, October 1: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, October 2: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, October 3: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, October 4: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, October 6: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
You MUST bring ALL the following documents:
A written list of all clothing and shoe sizes and gift ideas for each child
Photo ID of parent/guardian (current drivers license, passport, etc.)
Proof of Floyd County residence (current drivers license, written lease, utility bill, etc.)
Proof of all current household income for past 4 weeks
(pay stubs, child support, Social Security/SS disability, SNAP, TANF, etc.)
Identification for all eligible children (newborn to high school seniors)
(DSS eligibility letter or a letter from the school your child attends)
If home-schooled, Approval Letter from Floyd County Public Schools
For more info call 745-3370 after October 1, 2018, and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.