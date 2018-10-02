Floyd Moose Lodge 2300 is asking the community to come together to help “fill the truck” with water and supplies for victims of Florence.
Richard Phillips is donating the use of his tractor and trailers.
Andy Finn from Finn Graphics has contributed a banner for everyone to sign: the banner will be sent to flood victims to let them know how much our small town cares.
Donations will be collected for 2 weeks. Donations are welcome at any time at the Moose Lodge, located at 444 Floyd Hwy S in Floyd.
The Moose Lodge also hopes the businesses will support the effort.
