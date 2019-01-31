The Floyd Country Store
On Friday, February 1
The Friday Night Jamboree ($8-$12) featuring Janet Turner & Friends at 6:30, Long Shop Fire & Rescue at 7:30 with more to be announced.
On Saturday, February 2
Americana Afternoons (free) with Virginia Hollow with Carrie Hinkley 12:00, Ball and Chain at 1:00, and Chickenwings & Gravy at 2:00.
Also at 7:30 p.m., The Floyd Radio Show with guests Jim Lloyd, Twin Creeks String Band and Brian Mesko ($12 in advance, $15 day of show).
On Sunday, February 3
Old Time Jam from 1:30 to 3:30, Bluegrass Jam from 4:00 to 6:00 (free).
Dogtown Roadhouse
On Friday, February 1
The Get Right Band will play at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, February 2
Dirt Road Breakdown will perform at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, February 3
The weekly Open Mic Night this Sunday is postponed until next week - instead, this Sunday, February 3 will be the Dogtown Annual Super Bowl Party, beginning at 6 p.m. Open Mic Night will return as a weekly event next Sunday, February 10.
Wildwood Farms General Store
On Saturday, February 2
Lone Ivy String Band will entertain from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Sunday, February 3
Music Jam from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. All pickers are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.