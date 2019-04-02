Wildwood Farms
General Store
On Saturday, April 6
Robert Tilly with Charles Bowman will entertain from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Sunday, April 7
Cruise In from 1 to 5 p.m.
Music jam from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. All pickers are welcome.
The Floyd Country Store
On Friday, April 5
The Friday Night Jamboree ($8-$12) Appalachian Ensemble at 6:30, Burnt Mountain Benders at 7:30 and Appalachian Ensemble at 9:00.
On Saturday, April 6
Americana Afternoons (free) - Will May at 12:00, Faded Travelers at 12:45, and Cocobolo at 2:00.
Also, at 7:30 p.m., The Floyd Radio Show - A night of music, stories, skits and jokes with guests Bill & The Belles, Whitetop Mountain Band and Bertram Levy ($12 in advance, $15 day of show).
On Sunday, April 7
Old Time Jam from 1:30 to 3:30, Bluegrass Jam from 4:00 to 6:00 (free).
Dogtown Roadhouse
On Friday, April 5
Surrender Dorothy plays classic rock at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, April 6
The Rev. Billy C. Wirtz performs boogie-woogie blues with comedy at 8 pm.
On Sunday, April 7
The weekly Open Mic Night this Sunday begins at 6 p.m.; this week’s guest host is Eaton Wright.
Buffalo Mountain Brewery
On Thursday, April 4
Live music, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Friday, April 5
Live music, Cover Dawg from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
On Saturday, April 6
Live music, Seph Custer from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Every Tuesday
Bingo and Taco Tuesday at the brewery.
Fat Bean Taco truck from 5 to 8 p.m.
Bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. $1 to play.
