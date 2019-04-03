Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) will be hosting his 2019 Service Academy Day on Saturday, April 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center, located at 333 Community Blvd.
Students will have the opportunity to meet with invited officials from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, as well as representatives from the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the Virginia Military Institute, and other university-level ROTC programs. Congressman Griffith will offer opening remarks, and his staff will also be available to answer questions regarding the process for congressional nominations.
Congressman Griffith said, “Serving our country in the Armed Forces is an honorable calling. My office sponsors Academy Day each year so young men and women can learn more about this path as they consider their college options. I urge interested Ninth District students to attend on April 6.”
