A Richlands police officer was injured during a late night altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Richlands Police Chief J.W. Gilbert said Sgt. Millard McGee suffered a broken hand after he and Sgt. Matt Whited had to use defensive tactics to subdue 27-year-old Freeland Mack McCoy. Gilbert said the two officers attempted to stop McCoy for questioning as part of a call they were responding to at Oxford Square Apartments. in the late evening hours of Jan. 13
McCoy became combative and the officers called for backup. He was taken into custody and taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell where he is being held without bond.
McCoy is charged with two felony counts of assault on a police officer.
