A Marion man charged with the rape of an intellectually disabled woman signed a plea agreement and was sentenced in Smyth County Circuit Court last Tuesday morning.
Charles Claybourn Ballard, 66, of Marion, was indicted in September. The charge stemmed from a December 2017 complaint from a woman who told Marion police that she had been sexually assaulted by Ballard.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Lawson said the victim had been a friend of Ballard’s girlfriend.
According to court records the woman told investigating officers that Ballard had penetrated her during the assault. DNA evidence was collected and the woman underwent a physical examination.
During the investigation, Ballard told police that he wasn’t sure what happened because he had been intoxicated. His DNA was later confirmed to match that of the collected evidence.
Because the victim had difficulty providing testimony, and to avoid re-traumatizing her, the prosecution and family members agreed that a plea agreement would be best to ensure a conviction, Lawson said.
Ballard pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual battery. He was given an active sentence of two years in prison, with five years of supervised probation upon his release and an additional 15 years of unsupervised probation. Upon his release, Ballard is required to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police and is ordered to have no contact with his victim.
