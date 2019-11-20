Two Tennessee men accused of stealing hemp plants from a Smyth County farm were arraigned in Smyth County General District Court last week.
Cody Allen Statzer, 18, and Daniel Allen Harrold II, 20, both of Bluff City, Tennessee, were arrested Oct. 25.
The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after they received reports of someone stealing plants from a permitted hemp farm on Chestnut Ridge Road in Chilhowie.
According to a search warrant filed at the Smyth County Courthouse, deputies saw flashlights in the hemp fields when they arrived and were able to take Harrold into custody quickly, but another suspect fled.
In his possession, Harrold had two cell phones. He told police one of the phones was his and the other belonged to Statzer. Deputies later found Statzer walking along Interstate 81 near the area. Statzer told investigators that he had been in contact with someone else in Tennessee about the hemp farm in Smyth County.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said police recovered seven trash bags full of hemp plants from the two suspects. He suspects the pair was part of a bigger collaboration to sell stolen hemp plants.
The search warrant, which was for Statzer’s cell phone, sought to identify the Tennessee contact.
Statzer was charged with grand larceny of crops, larceny with intent to sell, destruction of property and entering a property to damage.
Harrold was charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, destruction of property and entering a property to damage.
Statzer was arraigned on Wednesday. He was given a court appointed attorney and released on a $5,000 secured bond. Arraigned on Thursday, Harrold was given a court appointed attorney, but was denied bond.
Statzer’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020. Harrold is scheduled for a court appearance Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.