Located in Abingdon’s historic district, The Tavern restaurant stands tall and dates back to before the town was formed.
Deemed the oldest of Abingdon’s historic buildings and one of the oldest west of the Blue Ridge, The Tavern was built in the 1770s and stands within the original plot of the town. It was originally used as a tavern and overnight inn for stagecoach travelers traversing the Great Stage Road.
At one time, Abingdon was the last stop on the Old Wilderness Trail, where pioneers would stop to enjoy a good meal and night’s lodging before heading out west.
The Tavern has held such guests as Henry Clay; Louis-Philippe, king of France; President Andrew Jackson; and Pierre Charles L’Enfant, designer of Washington, D.C., according to the restaurant’s website.
The first post office west of the Blue Ridge Mountains was also located in the east wing of The Tavern. The original mail slot is still in place and is visible from the street.
During the past two centuries, The Tavern has served as a tavern, bank, bakery, general store, cabinet shop, barber shop, private residence, post office, antique shop and restaurant.
The building even served as a hospital for wounded Confederate and Union soldiers during the Civil War. The Virginia Tourism website says that charcoaled numbers, used to designate soldiers’ beds, are still visible on the rooms on the third floor.
In addition, The Tavern is home to the oldest bar in Virginia and is one of the oldest in the United States.
The building has had almost as many owners as uses. Some of the earliest owners include John Campbell, the father of former Virginia Gov. David Campbell, Jermay Belholtz-Dunn and the Harris family.
The Tavern was acquired from the Harris family by Mary Dudley Porterfield, wife of the founder of the Barter Theater, Bob Porterfield. The Harris family had owned the building for more than 100 years as a private residence.
When the building was reopened to the public in the 1950s by Charles C. Vance, the Historical Society of Washington County offered tours of the building and the restorations that had taken place to return the building to its 18th-century glory.
In 1984, The Tavern was restored again by local attorney Emmitt F. Yeary. In 1994, it was opened under the management of Max Hermann.
The Tavern’s historic doors remain open for all who pass through Abingdon, and it’s now under the direction of Josh Fuller.
